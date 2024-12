KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A severely decomposing body was found stuffed inside a trolley bag that was thrown into a drain at Taman Cheras Perdana here.

According to a Harian Metro report, bag was also locked and bound with nylon tape.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the incident, but declined to elaborate.

He also said the Kajang district police chief would provide further updates on the case.