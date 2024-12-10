KOTA BHARU, Dec 10 — Three districts in Kelantan — Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, and Tanah Merah — were impacted by flooding again today, after continuous heavy rains affected several areas since yesterday.

In Gua Musang, 1,650 residents in the Kesedar Chalil Land Development Scheme (RKT) were left stranded, after a 60-meter-long bridge connecting the area was submerged by floodwaters due to the overflow of Sungai Chalil.

Resident Husin Muhamad, 45, said that the incident had disrupted their daily activities, including preventing them from sending their children to school, which is located on the other side of the bridge.

Meanwhile, Penghulu of Mukim Kampung Chenulang in Kuala Krai, Ab Aziz Isa, said that, although water levels had started to rise in several areas, such as Kampung Kebun Pisang, Kampung Pasir Jering, and Kampung Dusun Ban, no residents had been evacuated to temporary evacuation centres (PPS) as yet.

“Alhamdulillah, the situation is still under control, and I will continue to monitor the residents in this village. If the situation worsens, I will immediately instruct them to evacuate to the PPS,” he said.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama in Tanah Merah found that several low-lying villages, including Kampung Murin, Bukit Kechik, and Kampung Lawang, were also flooded around 2 am this morning.

According to the infobanjir.water.gov.my portal of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Sungai Aring in Gua Musang has surpassed the danger level, recording a reading of 76.32 metres, while Sungai Golok in Tanah Merah is at the warning level, with a reading of 23.07 metres, as of 11 am.

Previously, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reportedly said that the ongoing monsoon is expected to last until Dec 16, bringing potential rain to eastern and northern Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, in addition to strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea.

MetMalaysia has also issued severe and alert-level heavy rain warnings for seven states, including those on the east coast, which are expected to persist until tomorrow (Dec 11). — Bernama