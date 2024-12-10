GEORGE TOWN, Dec 10 — The land reclamation for Penang’s Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) depot will be complete by end-2025, said Penang Infrastructure Corporation Sdn Bhd (PIC) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Farizan Darus.

He said the land on Silicon Island, which is being reclaimed off the southern coast of Penang Island now, would be handed over to MRT Corporation for the depot by end of next year.

“Out of the reclaimed land, six acres (2.4 hectares) have been prepared for the depot, with additional reclamation for the depot land to proceed as planned to meet the handover timeline,” he said in a press conference during a media site visit to the reclaimed island today.

He said 70 acres (28 hectares) of the planned 2,300-acre island have been reclaimed to date.

“Starting in 2025, we are targeting a reclamation rate of 300 to 400 acres annually,” he said.

Farizan said a temporary bridge is under construction to connect Silicon Island to the main Penang island, and expected to be ready by March next year.

The temporary bridge will be used for construction works on Silicon Island until a four-lane dual carriageway permanent bridge is completed and opened for public use in phases, starting in the middle of 2027.

The Mutiara Line LRT will connect Silicon Island to the mainland.

“In addition to the LRT, autonomous electric trams, e-buses and water taxis will form part of the island’s integrated green transport system, further enhancing connectivity and sustainability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Silicon Island Development Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Szeto Wai Loong said the first 100 acres of Green Tech Park on the man-made island will serve as industrial land.

He said it will be ready for construction by the first quarter of 2026.

“Given the average construction timeline for manufacturing facilities in Penang, we expect the facility to be operational by mid-2027,” he said.

He said Silicon Island will not only bring economic benefits to Penang but also to Malaysia as a whole.

“Some 220,000 jobs, encompassing direct, indirect and induced roles, are expected to be created,” Szeto said.

He said it will also have a spillover effect on other states.

On compensation for the affected fishermen in the area, Farizan said 722 fishermen out of 877 who registered for the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) have received 100 per cent of their ex-gratia payments while the rest include those who are renewing their documents, deceased and inactive.

“The balance of eligible recipients with valid documents will be paid by end of this month,” he said.

He said all of the 77 eligible recipients from Permatang Tepi Laut unit have also received new boats and engines.

“The next phase will involve those from Sungai Batu, Gertak Sanggul and Teluk Kumbar,” he said.

Silicon Island is previously known as Island A of the Penang South Island or Penang South Reclamation project.

The reclamation works is undertaken by Silicon Island Development Sdn Bhd (SIDSB).

SIDSB is the project developer set up by PIC PD Sdn Bhd and SRS PD Sdn Bhd.

PIC PD owns 30 per cent of SIDSB while SRS PD owns the remaining 70 per cent.

SIDSB has awarded the design, management and construction of Phase 1 reclamation works of Silicon Island to turnkey contractor SRS TC Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gamuda Bhd.