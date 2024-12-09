SHAH ALAM, Dec 9 — The Selangor government has approved a 25 per cent increase in local council assessment rates, effective January 1, 2024, replacing the earlier proposal for a hike exceeding 100 per cent.

State executive councillor for Local Government and Tourism Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the revision was in accordance with the Local Government Act 1976, which requires local councils to prepare new valuation lists every five years, according to Bernama

“Before this adjustment, some councils, like Sabak Bernam District Council, were still using rates approved 38 years ago, while Kuala Langat Municipal Council had not updated rates for 37 years. Nine other councils have been using rates approved more than 20 years ago,” Ng said during a press conference at the Selangor State Assembly building today.

The new rates aim to boost local councils’ revenue by RM355 million annually for infrastructure upgrades and improved public services.

“This tax reduction is aimed at implementation over five years,” Ng added.

Bernama reported that Ng announced continued exemptions for all low-cost housing, including SelangorKu homes, in 2024, with an estimated financial impact of RM60 million.

“For traditional village homes, we provide targeted exemptions. As of this year, 2,849 properties have been exempted. We aim to expand this to 5,000 homes for eligible residents,” he said.

Ng also addressed concerns raised by Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah over cleanliness in Klang, which has been linked to flooding, assuring that immediate action would be taken.

“We recently discussed flood mitigation at the Selangor Economic Action Council, and efforts are ongoing. We will also hold a meeting soon to address river cleanliness in Klang,” he said.

An integrated meeting involving Klang Mayor Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain, KDEB Waste Management, and other stakeholders will be held soon to ensure optimal cleanliness in the city. Ng said additional budget allocations may be considered if necessary.