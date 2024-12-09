KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Families of victims of custodial deaths urged the federal government today to enact a law against physical torture and abuse by public officials.

The family members of Kamarulnizam Ismail, Syed Mohd Azlan Syed Mohamed Nur, and Teoh Beng Hock said such a law was needed as custodial deaths were becoming a perennial issue.

“In our proposed Anti-Torture Bill, if a public official is found guilty for tortures, sexual abuse, rape, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, he or she shall be imprisoned for a maximum term of 30-40 years,” they said in a joint statement.

“Furthermore, law enforcement officers who witness acts of torture by other officers are required to report it to the police, IPCC or Suhakam, failure to do so is an offence.”

While acknowledging that there were existing laws that could be applied in cases of custodial deaths, the families said these were infrequently used to charge and even more rarely to convict public officials accused of torture.

The families then announced a support group for victims of custodial abuse to advocate for reforms.

Groups supporting the families will also launch a nationwide roadshow to raise awareness and gain public support for the proposed law.

Teoh was a Malaysian political aide who died under suspicious circumstances in 2009 while being interrogated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Kamarulnizam and Syed Mohd Azlan were detainees who died in custody, with their case highlighting alleged abuse and neglect within enforcement agencies.