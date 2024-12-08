KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Several areas in 11 states, including the Federal Territories, are expected to experience thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds this evening.

The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement today, announced that the areas affected are Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah; Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim (Perak); Cameron Highlands, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Bera and Rompin (Pahang).

Also expected to experience similar weather conditions are Sri Aman, Miri and Limbang in Sarawak, as well as the interiors of Sipitang and Tawau in Sabah.

It said that Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor are also forecast to experience rain and strong winds this evening. — Bernama