JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 8 — A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sodomising a 4-year-old boy, police said.

Malay daily Sinar Harian reported that the suspect, who is the son of the victim’s caregiver, was apprehended yesterday afternoon at Taman Perindustrian Tampoi Jaya.

Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat confirmed that the child had been under the suspect’s family care for two years and was believed to have been assaulted twice in October of the previous year.

“The victim’s family noticed changes in his behaviour, which prompted them to file a police report,” Raub reportedly said in a statement.

The suspect, a factory worker, tested negative for drugs during a urine test.

Raub added that the suspect would be remanded at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court today.

The case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for no less than five years and up to 20 years, along with corporal punishment if convicted.

“Police urge the public to be vigilant in selecting guardians for their children and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities,” he added.



