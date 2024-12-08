PUTRAJAYA, Dec 8 — An hour-long heavy rain that started at 4 pm caused flash floods at Presint 11 Zon 4A here today, submerging about 20 vehicles.

Several roads were also flooded, rendering them impassable for light vehicles.

Putrajaya Federal Territory Fire and Rescue Department director Abdul Manaf Che Isa said two fire engines with 13 firefighters were dispatched to the area for monitoring following an emergency call at 4.44 pm.

He said the firefighters managed to clear blocked drains and divert the floodwaters.

“Flooding receded at 5.30 pm,” he told Bernama, adding that the area is being monitored.

He added that monitoring is also being carried out via CCTVs with the cooperation of the Putrajaya Command Centre. — Bernama