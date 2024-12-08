KOTA BARU, Dec 8 — Nearly 30 villages within a five-kilometre radius of Sungai Galas, Sungai Lebir, and Sungai Pahi in Kuala Krai are expected to experience flooding from Monday through Friday this week.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage issued the advisory following a continuous rain warning at the alert level, as forecasted by the Malaysian Meteorological Department last Thursday.

In the Sungai Galas area, the affected villages include Kampung Mambong, Kampung Dabong, Kampung Kemubu, Kampung Kuala Gris, Kampung Bahagia, and Kampung Biak.

For Sungai Lebir, the villages at risk are Kampung Tualang, Kampung Bekok, Kampung Manik Urai, Kampung Gajah, Kampung Laloh, Kampung Karangan, Kampung Manjor, Kampung Baru Sungai Mengkuang, Kampung Mesek, Kampung Temiang, Kampung Cheneh, Lata Rek, Kampung Lela Jasa, Kampung Budi, and Kampung Sungai Sam.

In the Sungai Pahi area, the villages likely to face flooding include Kampung Batu Mengkebang, Kampung Pahi, Kampung Gatal, Taman Perisai Wira, Dusun Damar, Kampung Belanga, Kampung Sungai Pas, and Kampung Temalir.

The department also informed that flooding may occur earlier or later than anticipated.

Residents, especially those in high-risk areas, are urged to remain vigilant and follow all directives issued by the authorities. — Bernama