KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Barisan Nasional (BN) must reclaim its place on Sabah’s political and administrative stage through the upcoming State Election (PRN), said Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

He said this is because PBRS has confidence in BN’s formula and structure, highlighting its proven capability to unite Malaysia’s multicultural, multiracial and multi-religious population while emphasising BN’s long-standing contributions to Sabah’s development.

“The victories in the recent Nenggiri and Mahkota by-elections serve as a stepping stone to inspire renewed spirit as we prepare for the state election.

“The next battle is in Sabah, and we shall meet again there. We must unite and collaborate with fellow coalition partners. With the spirit of unity and strong cooperation, we must restore BN’s prominence in Sabah’s political and administrative arenas,” he said at today’s BN Golden Jubilee Celebration at the World Trade Centre here.

Also present were BN Chairman and UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, MIC Deputy President Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and MCA Chairman Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Arthur, who is also Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, highlighted Malaysia’s recent legal victory at the Dutch Supreme Court against the Sulu group’s appeal as a testament to the efforts of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said from BN.

“BN has also restored Sabah and Sarawak’s special rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) through the Constitutional amendments passed with a two-thirds majority during Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration in 2021,” he said.

He affirmed PBRS’s unwavering loyalty to BN, noting that the party, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, has stood steadfastly by BN since its establishment in 1994.

“For 30 years, PBRS has remained a true friend to BN, never wavering even an inch. We remain firm in our commitment to defending BN. I reiterate that PBRS’s undivided loyalty to BN will continue and be championed,” he said.

Themed “Melayari Bahtera Perjuangan, Menakhoda Negara Bangsa” the celebration gathered about 5,000 attendees nationwide, including top party leaders, coalition members and supporters.

The BN coalition comprises UMNO, MCA, MIC and PBRS. It was founded on June 1, 1974, by Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, then Prime Minister and UMNO President. — Bernama