GEORGE TOWN, Dec 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced the approval of a RM50 million allocation for the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ initiative, aimed at boosting economic growth through the development of the integrated circuit (IC) design industry in the state.

Anwar, who also serves as finance minister, made the announcement during the launch of the GBS TechSpace as the Silicon Research and Incubation Space, a key element of the initiative, at a hotel today.

The event included the signing of a memorandum of understanding between InvestPenang, strategic partners, and recipients of incentives under Penang Silicon Design @5km+, along with the introduction of new investors for the programme, Bernama reported.

