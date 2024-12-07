KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7— The Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) aims to provide RM3 million in aid, both in cash and kind, to ensure more flood evacuees will be helped.

Its president, Dr Mohd Daud Sulaiman said in a statement yesterday that they have already distributed over RM370,000 in aid, including food and non-food aid, as well as services, to evacuees in 15 locations in six states, Pahang, Kedah, Johor, Kelantan, Melaka and Terengganu.

“As of Thursday, we channelled 2,444 basic food packs, 600 cooked food packs and 5,000 ready-to-eat meal packs.

“For non-food aid, it includes 2,200 pieces of new clothing, 40 baby kits (diapers, milk and wet tissue), 2,400 hygiene packs and 600 other non-food aid packs,” he said.

He also shared that 153 volunteers have been moblised to areas identified as serious and in need of aid, and they have also prepared washing and cleaning services at 40 houses and a public library, as he thanked individual and corporate donors for contributing to the MRA Flood Assistance Fund 2024/2025.

“MRA urges all Malaysians to support our noble efforts through donations and solidarity to reduce the burden of flood evacuees,” he said.

Those interested in donating can contact the MRA headquarters at +603-9174 4672 or donate via their RHB Bank account (26424500007270( under the name Malaysian Relief Agency Foundation. — Bernama