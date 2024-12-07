KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — A kindergarten teacher passed away in Johor this morning, five days after being bitten by a black-necked spitting cobra.

Aznon Sapin @ Mohd Said, 56, was pronounced dead at 7.20am at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat, where she had been unconscious since her admission on Tuesday night, the New Straits Times reported today.

Her daughter, Nur Fatihah Najwa Hamsan, 26, said the bite occurred while her mother was tidying the kitchen at 8.30pm following a family event.

“Not long after, my mother ran into the living room, calling for me and asking for help. At that time, I was putting my child to bed in the room.”

“I asked her what had happened and she said her foot had been bitten. I immediately went out and saw blood between her toes,” she told NST when met at Masjid Jamek Kampung Batu Puteh Darat in Parit Sulong.

She added that her mother told her she could no longer move and her vision was blurring before losing consciousness during their drive to the hospital.

“My mother was already unconscious when we arrived at the hospital. Doctors performed CPR on her for 10 minutes before she began to respond.

“She remained unconscious, but could hear us and shed tears when we spoke to her,” said Nur Fatihah.

Aznon spent three days in the ICU before being moved to a regular ward, where she remained unresponsive until her death.

Aznon was buried after Zohor prayers today at Masjid Jamek Kampung Batu Puteh Darat in Parit Sulong.