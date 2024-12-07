KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Proposed changes to the Communications and Multimedia Act would enhance Malaysians’ freedom of speech by clarifying overly broad provisions, said Fahmi Fadzil.

The communications minister told Astro Awani in an interview that the amendments included introducing the term “grossly offensive”, which would raise the bar for when satire and parody would be criminal.

“We want to uphold the rights of Malaysians to freedom of speech. At the same time, we set certain boundaries and aim to clarify these boundaries,” he said.

“From now on, satire and parody will no longer automatically be considered crimes. This means satire and parody are not crimes, but they still have their limits.”

When asked if the definition of “grossly offensive” could be summarised as the so-called 3R issues (race, religion, royalty), the minister disagreed.

While 3R issues would automatically be included, other issues could also be considered “grossly offensive” depending on context, Fahmi explained.

Fahmi tabled the amendment Bill for its first reading on Monday, explaining at the time that the move was to enhance the government’s powers to tackle cybercrime.

However, citizens’ and press groups have called the proposed changes “repressive” and “draconian”, among others, alleging that they would have a chilling effect on the media and public discourse.

Recommended reading: