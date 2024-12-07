KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7— Police are investigating an incident in which a local rapper alleged that she was recorded nude by Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) officers raiding a massage parlour.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said both Sharifah Zamaera Syed Zafilen Al Edros, who goes by Zamaera, and an MBSJ officer lodged reports over the incident.

Wan Azlan said an investigation was opened under the Penal Code for obstructing a public officer and the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities.

“Initial investigations found that the complainant (the MBSJ officer) and the raiding team were provoked by the suspect, who also recorded the raid team’s activities using the suspect's mobile phone.

“The complainant and the suspect then examined the mobile phones of the raid team members who had recorded videos and found that there were no images or videos of the suspect,” he said in a statement.

Wan Azlan said the raiding party, led by the MBSJ officer, recorded photos and videos as evidence during the inspection, in accordance with the council’s procedures.

The officer claimed that the raiding party found the premises operating without a valid business licence and was confronted by a woman who refused to show her identification card.

Wan Azlan urged anyone with relevant information to contact the Subang Jaya district police headquarters or the investigating officer Inspector Fadizas Alamain (019-4582166) to assist in the ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, Zamaera posted videos on her social media accounts showing her confronting MBSJ officers raiding a massage parlour she was patronising at the time.

In these, she alleged one officer photographed or took videos of her while she was receiving a massage undressed.