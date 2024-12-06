SUBANG JAYA, Dec 6 — Rapper Zamaera is demanding an apology from a Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) official who allegedly recorded her without consent while she was getting a massage on Wednesday.

According to The Star, Zamaera, whose full name is Sharifah Zamaera Syed Zafilen Al Edros, alleged that the incident occurred at a massage parlour in SS14, Subang Jaya. She is calling on MBSJ to clarify its standard operating procedures (SOP) for inspections at such businesses and to publicly denounce the officer’s actions.

In a series of tweets on her X account yesterday, she claimed that she was filmed naked, from behind during her massage session.

She said in one of her post: “I heard the curtain from my room open and when I turned around, I saw a man in sunglasses holding up his phone camera and taking a video of me.

“My masseuse kept on saying in(i) bilik Perempuan (this is a female room) and after saying that when I turned around again, the man was still filming me with his phone. So I got up right away and popped my head out of the curtain and shouted, ‘WEI SIAPA TENGAH AMBIK VIDEO NI’ (HEY, WHO’S TAKING THIS VIDEO).”

Zamaera said when she looked out of her room, she spotted about 10 to 15 men outside.

The rapper said she put on her clothes, stepped out and started filming while questioning the officers about who had recorded her.

Despite her efforts, no one admitted to taking the video, which made her increasingly frustrated, so she called her lawyer for advice on how to proceed.

She then approached one of the officers and said she wanted to resolve the situation amicably. She asked for the officer who filmed her to come forward, show her the video, delete it from their phone, and apologise — not just to her, but also to the other customers at the parlour.

If they refused, she warned that she would file a police report and the video would be shared on social media and in the press.

Zamaera expressed her disgust at the officers’ conduct and questioned the proper SOP for situations like this.

The Star reported that she has since filed a police report, as well as a complaint at MBSJ against its officers.