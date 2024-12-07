KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Police have arrested a man suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl at a private orphanage in Kulai, Johor.

According to Kulai district police chief ACCP Tan Seng Lee, the police received a report regarding the incident on November 29.

“Acting on the information, a police team from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Kulai district police headquarters conducted a raid and arrested a 59-year-old local man at a house in the park.

“Initial investigations found that the victim was a resident of the orphanage and that the victim was raped by the suspect from 2020 to 2022 when the victim was 13 to 15 years' old at the time of the incident,” he said in a statement.

Tan said the man has been remanded until December 10 for further investigations.

The case is being investigated for rape under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of between five and 20 years, and whipping upon conviction.