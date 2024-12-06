KUCHING, Dec 5 — A 63-year-old man fell to his death from the parking area of a shopping centre here Wednesday night.

Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said a report on the discovery of the body was received at 10.43pm.

“According to the report, the man was found lying face down and unconscious. A witness reported that the man fell from the parking area of the mall,” he said in a statement today.

He said a team from the Central Police Station was dispatched to the location to investigate.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel and the body was sent to Sarawak General Hospital for further action,” he added.

Mohd Farhan said the case has been classified as sudden death, and called on the public not to speculate.

Witnesses or anyone with information related to the incident are asked to contact investigating officer ASP Marshall Ajin on 012-8088195, the Central police station on 010-5065654, or any police station.

Those who are lonely, in distress, in despair, or having suicidal thoughts can contact the Befrienders Kuching helpline on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm to receive emotional support. — The Borneo Post

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).