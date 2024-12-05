KOTA KINABALU, Dec 5 — Police shot dead a fourth wanted criminal in a shootout at a building on Jalan Undan, near the Inanam Bus Terminal, here early this morning.

Sabah Criminal Investigation Department (CID) head Datuk Azmi Abdul Rahim said the 59-year-old suspect is believed to be connected to the three criminals who were shot dead in Beverly Hill, Bundusan, Penampang on Tuesday night.

Azmi said acting on information, police from the D9 Special Investigation Division of the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) raided the building at 1.45am.

“As police raided the building, the suspect opened fire, which prompted the raiding team to return fire in self-defence.

“The suspect was killed at the scene,” Azmi said when met at the site.

He revealed that the wanted suspect was from Sarawak.

“We believe this suspect was also involved in several criminal cases, including murder cases, in Sarawak.

“With the killing of these four suspects, police believe we have eliminated all the wanted suspects,” he said.

However, he added the police are still conducting further investigations.

On Tuesday, police killed three criminals in a shootout at Beverly Hill.

In the incident at 9.13pm, the three criminals from Sarawak, aged between 40 and 50, died at the scene. — The Borneo Post