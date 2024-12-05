KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — For many Malaysians, minibuses are more than just a mode of transportation – they’re a cherished memory of a bygone era. One that was economical and, at times, a bit wild when it came to navigating the streets of Kuala Lumpur during peak traffic.

Once known as the “pink ladies”, these minibuses were legendary for their vibrant pink colour with white stripes and packed seating, dominating Kuala Lumpur’s bustling roads from 1975 to 1998.

The minibuses operated without a fixed timetable, running instead on a commission-based system where operators were paid based on the number of trips and fares they collected each day.

This created a high-octane environment where drivers raced to maximise their earnings, an approach that both thrilled and terrified commuters in equal measure.

Former corporate trainer Kuan Choy Kum, 76, fondly recalled the minibus experience of the 1980s with vivid excitement.

“I used to take it in the 1980s to go shopping and sightseeing. I stayed in Melawati and took it to go to town. It was very, very fast and very punctual. In fact, these minibuses seemed like they were flying across the traffic.

“Sometimes it was scary to sit in the bus, but it was very efficient and cheaper. It was only RM0.50 anywhere you went,” Kuan related

“It connects to more places than the buses now can go. More people could access it. It was slightly better than taxis too. Though it used to be very packed, it was much better than a taxi,” she added.

The buses were not just a means of transport but a cultural icon. They were faster, more frequent, and more affordable than current alternatives.

“There was a bus about every 15 minutes or even less, because there were too many on the roads,” Kuan said.

A glimpse into the interior of a preserved 'bas mini' displayed in the National Museum. Dec 4, 2024. — Picture by Choo Choy May .

For Sarvamudthy, 70, a retiree, the minibuses were a lifeline before she owned a personal vehicle. She used to leave her place at 6am to be able to make it to her office by 8am.

“Unlike the buses now, the minibuses back then also had fewer breakdowns and were very reliable,” she reflects. She relied on minibuses and subsequently a motorcycle for her transportation needs until after having children.

“I spent slightly more than RM50 a month back then, and I loved taking the minibus to go sightseeing in town and shopping with my sisters on our days off from work.

“The ‘magic’ of the minibus was how seamlessly you’d be swept up in the crowd – one moment you’re standing at the bus stop, and the next, you’re somehow inside the bus without even realising how you got there!” she said, laughing while reminiscing.

Media trainer Mohd Hazli Hassan, 54, acknowledges that while modern buses are cleaner and more organised, they lack the unique flexibility of the old minibuses.

Mohd Hazli started using the minibus from the age of 10, and it was his lifeline to school, near Titiwangsa Lake. As he grew older, the bus remained his preferred mode of transport, particularly when he wanted to explore the city and visit the Central Market.

“They were fast and convenient. No need to wait long. Sometimes, if the bus was packed, you might even slip by without paying the fare!”

His most striking memory of the buses?

“I remember the conductors shouting, ‘Belakang lagi, belakang lagi! Masuk, masuk! Semua boleh balik.’ (Go in further to the back! Push in, so everyone can go home.)

“This was even after the bus was already overcrowded, with passengers at the back already squashed against the rear emergency door, unable to move!”

“All said and done, the minibus system was both fast and flexible. This level of versatility is something modern buses lack,” he said.