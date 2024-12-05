IPOH, Dec 5 — The Perak Legislative Assembly today approved a motion to re-elect Datuk Shamsuddin Abd Ghaffar as a member of the Senate.

Shamsuddin secured 33 votes, while Perak PAS treasurer Ismail Arifin received 25 votes.

A total of 58 out of 59 assemblymen participated in the voting, as Opposition leader Razman Zakaria was absent due to being hospitalised for two days.

Shamsuddin, 75, who is the Ipoh Barat Umno chief, previously served as a member of the Ipoh City Council (MBI) for 18 years.

His reappointment was proposed by Kota Tampan assemblyman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, who is also the Menteri Besar, and seconded by Sungai Rapat assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin.

Shamsuddin was re-elected following the conclusion of his previous Senate term on November 19.