KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Education Ministry is well prepared to deal with emergencies affecting students sitting for the SPM examinations now, its minister Fadhlina Sidek told Parliament today.

She said hundreds of counsellors have been deployed to support the mental well-being of the students who are taking their school-leaving certificate while struggling with natural disasters like the year-end floods that have displaced tens of thousands of Malaysians in recent weeks.

“Ops Payung has placed all SPM candidates affected by the floods in dormitories that can provide them with comfort,” she said.

She explained that the operation takes care of housing and other basic supplies needed by the flood-hit students to continue their exams despite the trying circumstances.

“After the transfer takes place, the second process is emotional healing,” Fadhlina said in response to Kulim-Bandar BaharuMP Roslan Hashim.

Fadhlina added that SPM candidates and schools have been given some leeway to choose the days suitable for the ongoing oral examinations.

“The oral exams began from Monday until today, there is no issue for these children to attend whichever session.

“We provide flexibility to the schools to arrange who can attend on the first day or on the fourth day,” she said.



