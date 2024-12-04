BANGI, Dec 4 — Islamist PAS is not in politics to compete for positions, its vice-president Datuk Seri Idris Ahmad told reporters here last night after the party’s spiritual adviser pushed for it to head the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition from partner Bersatu.

The Bagan Serai MP said its focus is always on the public good.

“PAS, from the very beginning, has never been about competing for positions.

“For example, when it came to choosing the Opposition leader. Our focus is on the people’s agenda,” Idris said during a dinner at the Bangi Golf Resort the party hosted for journalists.

He added that PAS received praise from former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Ismail who belongs to rival party Umno when both parties allied to govern the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Others held senior minister positions, but we didn’t ask for them. This is the attitude instilled in us.

“We don’t mind. What’s important is consensus, and we see what matters to the people,” Idris added.

PAS Spiritual Leader Datuk Hashim Jasin recently made an open call for the party to move forward and take charge of PN since it has the most number of seats of the three main Opposition parties in the Dewan Rakyat — 41 out of 222.

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden backed the call and mooted its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan to also be the office-bearer for the coalition, instead of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who was recently named to the position by PN chairman and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Afnan was merely suggesting, not forcing. That’s normal. He’s with the youth and it’s part of his role,” Idris replied when asked about his party colleague’s proposal.