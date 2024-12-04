KOTA KINABALU, Dec 4 —Two Parti Warisan leaders have called for Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to resign following allegations of corruption involving him, several state assemblymen, and Cabinet members.

The party’s Youth chief Terence Au and Kota Kinabalu division information chief Samuel Wong claimed the casual discussion surrounding corrupt practices a failure of integrity among the government leaders.

“Wira Warisan Sabah urges all state assemblymen implicated in this scandal to take honourable steps by resigning from their positions as ministers, assistant ministers, and GLC chairpersons immediately.

“The chief minister should also consider doing the same. This step is crucial to demonstrate a commitment to integrity and accountability to the people and to show that they have nothing to hide behind their positions,” said Au.

He said that stepping down from their positions would also provide space for authorities to conduct thorough investigations without interference from any vested parties and show the government’s seriousness in combating corruption, aligning with the state government’s commitment to anti-corruption.

Meanwhile, Wong said that the recent exposure of the videos, via a businessman turned whistleblower, have attracted negative attention both nationally and internationally.

“Regular public updates on the status of the investigation is necessary to maintain transparency throughout the process. This will help keep the public informed and ensure that the investigation remains a priority,” he said.

The new series videos purportedly showed several Sabah state assembly members allegedly discussing bribes related to mineral prospecting licences with the businessman, who has sought whistleblower status from the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission.

Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (Deputy Chief Minister II and State Works Minister), and Datuk Ariffin Arif (Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister) were among the Cabinet ministers named.

Assemblymen Datuk Yusof Yakub (Sindumin), Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy (State Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Assistant Minister), Datuk Rubin Balang (Kemabong), and others were also implicated.

A former chief executive officer of Sabah Mineral Management Sdn Bhd was also featured in a video accusing Hajiji of abusing his power and making politically motivated decisions with the licences during this term.

Hajiji has denied the allegations and said they were a smear campaign timed ahead of the state elections to weaken the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government.



