GEORGE TOWN, Dec 4 — Interim chairman of the United for Rights of Malaysian Party (Urimai) P. Ramasamy today went to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to voluntarily assist in investigations into the Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB).

The former Penang deputy chief minister II said he did so for clarity, after being stopped by immigration authorities from leaving the country this morning.

“I wanted to go to Aceh to receive the Anugerah Keamanan in Banda Aceh but was prevented from leaving the country by immigration,” he told reporters outside the Penang MACC headquarters around 2.45 pm, referring to the Indonesian peace award.

He claimed to be told by Immigration officers that they had received instructions from MACC to block his departure.

Satees Muniandy, who accompanied Ramasamy, contacted the MACC and confirmed that there was an ongoing investigation into PHEB.

“What is strange is that there is no investigation against me, I haven’t been called in for questioning by MACC, I have not been charged, and there is no court order to put me on a no-fly list,” Ramasamy said.

He questioned the authority of MACC in preventing him from leaving the country without a court order, adding that he had nothing to hide and was willing to cooperate.

“I decided to come voluntarily to them and let them investigate,” he added, asserting that he has no criminal convictions or charges that would prevent him from travelling overseas.

Ramasamy expressed frustration at the interruption of his travel plans.

“I’m not going to be involved in any terrorist activity; I am going to Aceh to receive a peace award from the Acehnese government.”

He also described the travel ban as an insult to the Aceh government, which had invited him to receive the award.

“If I had done anything wrong, there should have been a court order to stop me from leaving the country,” he said, adding that he would request MACC to lift the travel restriction.

Ramasamy raised concerns about the broader implications.

“What if next time a family member is sick and I’m not allowed to leave to visit them?” he asked.



