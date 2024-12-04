KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Malaysia has a total of 4,955,870.89 hectares of Malay reserve land, with Kelantan holding the largest share at 1,361,114 hectares, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad revealed yesterday.

“This number does not include the states of Penang and Melaka since both states do not have a Malay Reserves Enactment,” Nik Nazmi said in a written parliamentary reply.

Perak follows Kelantan with 953,391.38 hectares, while Kedah comes third with 809,142.22 hectares. Johor (561,802.6 hectares), Pahang (444,074.9 hectares), and Terengganu, including its Malay Holding Land (403,507.89 hectares), are next in line.

Terengganu only has 2,378.89 hectares of Malay Reserve Land.

Other states with Malay Reserve Land include Negeri Sembilan (223,550.43 hectares), Selangor (164,743.89 hectares), Perlis (33,540.02 hectares), and Kuala Lumpur (1,003.56 hectares).