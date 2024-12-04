KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Conglomerate MRCB Bhd today pledged RM1 million to aid residents displaced by the year-end flood ravaging Malaysia, in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for private sector involvement in the natural disaster relief efforts.

MRCB Group managing director Datuk Imran Salim presented a mock cheque to the prime minister at a flood aid collection event at Kompleks Seri Perdana here, highlighting the private sector’s quick response to the government’s appeal.

“The government welcomes the concern shown by the corporate sector in assisting flood victims. As of October, GLCs have channelled aid worth over RM10 million,” Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said.

He expressed gratitude for corporate contributions, emphasising the importance of collective efforts from the government, local authorities, and private sector in addressing public challenges.

Anwar previously disclosed in his monthly assembly speech to the Prime Minister’s Department that his call to the private sector had raised RM35 million in two days.

Tens of thousands of people nationwide have been displaced by torrential rains that amounted to roughly six months’ worth of rainfall within five days.

The storms have also felled trees and caused rivers to overflow their banks, damaging property and infrastructure in cities and claimed at least six lives since the end of November.

The number of evacuees, mostly in the east-coast states, dropped to 65,899 this morning, down from 67,453 last night.

But gruelling clean-up work remains for residents who have returned to their homes for the first time in a week since the deluge.



