KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh urged everyone to allow the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) complete its investigation into the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) before making any speculations.

Hannah said such investigations are standard procedure in any organisation when an anonymous complaint is lodged to the anti-graft agency, not just in sports associations.

“Every time you have an anonymous complaint, the investigating body will come in, but until the investigation has been completed, it’s premature to even comment about it. Let’s not speculate and be fair to BAM while we wait for the outcome from the MACC investigation.

“BAM is one of the better-managed sports associations, it has been around for a long time. I definitely feel MACC would be able to find the documents and all in proper places,” she said when met after launching the special CIMB Visa debit card to support the children with cerebral palsy here, today.

BAM through a statement this morning, confirmed that MACC visited its office last week to request certain information, and the national badminton governing body had extended its full cooperation to the officers in a professional manner.

Meanwhile, Hannah said in conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities today, she was pleased to see CIMB stepping forward with initiatives that extend beyond financial services to create a tangible social impact via the effort.

Through the campaign, CIMB will contribute RM2 to Gabungan Anak-Anak Palsi Serebrum (GAPS), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), that empowers children with cerebral palsy via essential rehabilitation equipment and enrichment programmes, for every new Visa debit card issued.

CIMB Group chief executive officer (Group Consumer and Digital Banking) Effendy Shahul Hamid said, the partnership reflects the financial institution’s belief that positive change begins at the community level.

“We are pleased to create a meaningful impact in the lives of children living with cerebral palsy, channeling contribution towards essential rehabilitation equipment and enrichment programmes. We usually have several hundred thousand cards that go out depending on our customers, but don’t have hard target,” he said.

GAPS Founding President Rafidah Rafizah Ahmad believes the campaign will ease the burden of cerebral palsy children by funding essential equipment and empowerment programmes.

She said based on GAPS’ data, over 81 per cent of families with cerebral palsy individuals are within the B40 group, often facing difficulties related to the high cost of special education, healthcare and wellbeing, as well as the need for specialised rehabilitation equipment. — Bernama