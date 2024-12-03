KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The National Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Policy, the rise in unlicensed moneylending and financial fraud cases, and issues surrounding Kampung Baru are among the key topics in focus at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper, Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN-Tumpat) is set to ask the prime minister whether the DRR will be expedited to enable all mega flood mitigation facilities, including the East Coast Expressway 3 (LPT3), to be accelerated in light of the extraordinary floods currently affecting the nation and with more waves expected. This question will be raised during the Minister’s Question Time.

During the same session, the prime minister is also expected to address a question from Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) regarding the causes of the rise in unlicensed moneylending and financial fraud cases and the preventive measures to tackle these crimes.

Meanwhile, Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) is seeking updates from the prime minister on the status of compensation claims from a minority group in Kampung Sungai Baru, Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, who have rejected developers’ offers. The group reportedly received only one-third of the compensation given to those who accepted initial offers.

Another question of interest comes from Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan (PN-Merbok), directed at the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Sustainability, concerning the latest mechanisms related to rare earth elements (REE) to facilitate raw resource exports and generate state revenue.

After the question-and-answer session, the sitting will proceed with debates and the committee-level winding-up session on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2025, marking the final day for the involved ministries.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting spans 35 days, running from October 14 to December 12. — Bernama