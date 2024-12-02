KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Malaysian Immigration Department has extended the auto gate facility for its clearance into the country to visitors from 53 more countries, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said they comprised 26 European Union (EU) countries, 17 European countries outside the EU, six Arab countries and four other countries namely Canada, Hong Kong, China and Taiwan.

In total, visitors from 60 countries have been given this auto gate facility for Immigration clearance into Malaysia, he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) who wanted to know measures taken by the government to improve services and the number of automatic passport scanning machines to facilitate the entry of foreign tourists into the country.

Previously, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the facility would allow checks at the entrance to be faster and simplified without compromising on security elements in addressing congestion at the country’s entrance.

According to Shamsul Anuar, there are currently 1,568 units of automatic passport scanning machines at the exit points into Malaysia.

Meanwhile, he said the Home Ministry is considering a new and more efficient system to ensure smooth immigration checks by introducing the use of quick response (QR) codes at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

He said the system is expected to speed up the screening process at the immigration counter with travellers only needing to scan a QR code containing their personal information and travel details.

“The use of this technology is expected to help improve security and reduce congestion at the country’s entrance, especially during peak hours.

“The use of QR codes will be expanded at suitable entry points into the country, including other international airports and checkpoints at land and sea borders,” he added.

He said the use of the integrated system will not only improve the efficiency of immigration management but also reduce the risk of corruption and power abuse at the immigration counters.

On Nov 18, Saifuddin Nasution was reported as saying that the government would expand the use of QR codes for immigration clearance at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), both in Johor, for travel in and out of Singapore to all types of transport from next year. — Bernama