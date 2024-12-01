PUTRAJAYA, Dec 1 — The Home Ministry, through the National Registration Department (JPN), is offering free replacements for documents such as birth certificates and identity cards lost in floods.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that after the flood season, JPN officers will set up counters and deploy mobile buses to affected areas to expedite the process.

“I hope our efforts will, to some extent, assist those affected and ease their post-flood affairs,” he said in a post on his official X account today.

As of 8 am today, 152,377 flood victims have been moved to temporary relief centres in nine states.

The flood-affected states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Pahang, Melaka, Perlis, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor. — Bernama