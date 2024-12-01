SHAH ALAM, Dec 1 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) was mulling legal action against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for freezing its bank accounts, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Bersatu president said the party leadership has had discussions with the party’s legal counsel on whether a suit can be filed against the MACC and the banks for blocking the party from accessing its funds for over a year.

“We are of the opinion that this (freezing) order is in violation of the law and by extension, an abuse of power.

“As an association, Bersatu has never been punished or charged with any wrongdoings. It is a sizeable political organisation, how are we to survive if the government acts this way?” he told reporters after closing the party’s seventh annual general meeting here.

Earlier, newly appointed Bersatu treasurer Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the party’s financial situation remained critical.

She said Bersatu’s bank account has been frozen since February last year by the MACC, which made it difficult to carry out activities, particularly at the grassroots level.

“We cannot even open a new bank account as it is not permissible, it is that bad.

“This is clearly a violation of the Federal Constitution and cannot continue. This is oppressive and unfair.

“As president, I have discussed the matter (with the leadership) and have asked our legal counsel to study and take the necessary action,” he said.