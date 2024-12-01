KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa has defended City Hall’s (DBKL) recent enforcement of business signboard regulations, which has come under suspicion of racial bias.

She insisted the action was consistent with Advertisement (Federal Territories) By-Laws, the Local Government Act, and the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka Act.

Zaliha also rejected claims of targeted enforcement, saying DBKL has carried out 13 operations throughout 2024, resulting in 264 notices issued and action taken against 36 businesses for non-compliance, including the use of unapproved or unauthorised signboards.

“Notices were issued within a reasonable timeframe, allowing business owners to rectify issues before enforcement,” said Dr Zaliha, highlighting DBKL’s procedural fairness in addressing violations.

She also denied that the actions were politically motivated or had targeted specific communities, asserting that the enforcement reflects routine DBKL duties and adherence to national law.

Dr Zaliha then urged politicians and the public to refrain from sensationalising the issue, saying that “sentiments like these only create divisions and distract from more pressing national agendas.”

She concluded by calling for unity in promoting Malay as the national language, especially as Malaysia prepares for the Asean chairmanship next year and Visit Malaysia Year 2026, with Kuala Lumpur serving as a key showcase of the country’s identity.

Last month, DBKL published images of it enforcing the language by-laws against signboards using Hanzi, coincidentally after former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad complained about the matter.

Dr Mahathir said Chinese and English signboards have become commonplace in the city, with some containing little to no Malay.

Allegations of bias grew when, on Monday, the Malaysian Chinese Restaurant Association reportedly claimed its members were facing escalating operational costs due to DBKL’s strict enforcement regarding signboards.