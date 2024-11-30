KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Residents in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan are reporting that the current flooding is worse than the 2014 disaster, with water levels continuing to rise even after five days, leaving many without electricity and with dwindling food supplies.

Fadhli Mat Yusof, 53, from Pekan Rantau Panjang, told Sinar Harian that previous floods saw water levels receding within three days, but with rain still falling, this flood may last much longer.

“Food supplies will only last until tomorrow, and electricity has been out for two days,” he said, as quoted by the national daily.

He urged any groups wishing to assist with food supplies to go directly to Kastam Rantau Panjang Gate 2, as many residents have not evacuated due to their homes being built above the floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Abdul Fathi Mat Yeh, 30, from Kampung Kubang Rambutan, said he and 13 family members have been forced to stay on their beds as the floodwaters entered their home, rising to a depth of 0.3 metres.

“Until now, we’ve never had water enter our house because it was built high. However, this time the flood is unprecedented, with water levels outside reaching over two meters.

“Electricity has been out for two days, and we’re relying on a generator borrowed from relatives. Thankfully, we still have food,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Abdul Fathi’s family, whose members range in age from five months to 78 years, are praying for the rain to stop and for the waters to recede.

In Kampung Siram, Rosli Ibrahim, 52, expressed shock to Sinar Harian at the rapid rise in the Golok River, forcing his family to move to an evacuation centre.

“This is the first time we’ve had to leave our home for an evacuation centre.

“My house is built high, but this time the floodwaters have reached nearly two meters. It’s an unprecedented situation for us,” he said.

Given the ongoing weather conditions, Rosli expects his family will remain in the centre for at least a week.



