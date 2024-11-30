KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — As of 8am today, 13 rivers in Terengganu have surpassed dangerous water levels.

In addition, three rivers have exceeded the warning threshold, while two others are at alert levels.

According to data from the Terengganu Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS), the rivers exceeding dangerous levels include three in Setiu, two in Besut, two in Kemaman, two in Hulu Terengganu, two in Dungun, one in Marang, and one in Kuala Nerus.

The Setiu rivers exceeding danger levels are the Setiu River at Jambatan Permaisuri (9.57m), the Nerus River in Kampung Bukit (15.03m), and the Nerus River in Kampung Langkap (22.45m).

In Besut, the affected rivers are the Besut River at Kampung Keruak (35.56m) and the Besut River at Kampung La (23.35m).

Rivers in Kemaman, Dungun, and Hulu Terengganu are also above danger levels, including the Kemaman River at Paya Paman (4.51m), Tebak River at Kampung Tebak (18.77m), Dungun River at Kuala Jengai (21.34m), and Dungun River at Jambatan Jerangau (13.41m).

In Hulu Terengganu, the Telemong River at Kampung Kuala Ping (22.26m) and the Berang River at Kampung Menerong (24.77m) are also above danger levels.

In Marang, the Marang River at Pengkalan Berangan (3.55m) and the Nerus River in Kampung Jeram, Kuala Nerus (4.44m) have surpassed danger levels.

Meanwhile, three rivers are above the warning level: the Tumpat River at Kampung Baru Kemasik, Kemaman (2.12m), the Terengganu River at Bukit Tumbuh, Kuala Terengganu (2.17m), and the Chalok River at Jambatan Chalok, Setiu (8.07m).

Two other rivers have reached alert levels: the Terengganu River at Kampung Tanggol, Hulu Terengganu (8.12m), and the Peneh River in Felda Mengkawang, Hulu Terengganu (36.60m).