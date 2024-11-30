KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed his displeasure with the proposal to reinstate Universiti Putra Malaysia’s (UPM) original name, Universiti Pertanian Malaysia.

According to national daily Sinar Harian, the Sultan, in his capacity as Chancellor of UPM, said today that the proposal had not been presented to him or to the university’s board of directors for consideration.

“Recently, I read a statement from Minister Mohamad Sabu, suggesting the renaming of Universiti Putra Malaysia to Universiti Pertanian Malaysia.

“I wish to make it clear that the name Universiti Putra Malaysia must be retained, as I was the one who launched the Putra brand, which signifies ‘Agriculture for the People,’” His Royal Highness decreed during the 48th UPM Convocation (Session 2) 2024, held at UPM’s Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Cultural and Arts Centre (PKKSSAAS) in Serdang today.

The Sultan further explained that the name Universiti Putra Malaysia was chosen to honour Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj.

“I urge those who lack understanding of history to read and review the facts before making any statements, particularly those regarding Universiti Putra Malaysia,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced his intention to bring the proposal to the Cabinet, following national priorities centred on food security and advancing the agricultural sector.

For historical context, the university’s name was changed from Universiti Pertanian Malaysia to Universiti Putra Malaysia on 3 April 1997 to reflect UPM’s broader scope, now offering not only agricultural programmes but also a variety of fields, particularly in science and information technology.

UPM, now with 14 faculties, offers a diverse range of courses related to agriculture and food security, including innovative programmes integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and smart farming technologies.