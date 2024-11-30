KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Kelantan police have revealed that the Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters (IPD) received 107 prank calls regarding flooding yesterday.

According to Utusan Malaysia, state police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat condemned the actions, calling them not only disappointing but also a waste of time for the rescue teams.

The false reports were discovered after the rescue teams were sent to the locations, only to find that the areas in question had no settlements.

“It’s not easy for our rescue teams to reach these locations, and it takes considerable time,” said Mohd Yusoff.

He urged the public not to take advantage of the situation, adding, “I remind everyone not to exploit this critical time.”

In response to the issue, the police have begun screening all incoming calls before dispatching personnel to reported locations.