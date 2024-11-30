KUANTAN, Nov 30 — The Pahang Health Department (JKN) raided a premise suspected of operating illegally as an unregistered private dental clinic, run by unlicensed practitioners.

Its director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman said that the raid, conducted on Thursday in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Private Medical Practice Control Section (CKAPS), was triggered by public complaints and intelligence gathered by the department. The illegal clinic was reportedly run by a woman in her 20s.

“This operation was carried out in a house in a village in the Kuantan district, where the clinic had been operating since 2020. The clinic offered dental services, including the installation of braces. During the raid, dental equipment valued at approximately RM500 was seized,” he said in a statement today.

He also noted that no arrests or premises seizures had been made thus far, but two investigation papers have been opened under the Dental Act 2018 (Act 804) and the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586).

“This dental treatment was being provided by an individual not registered under Act 804, which prohibits unregistered persons from practising dentistry,” he added.

He added individuals convicted of these offences could face a fine of up to RM300,000, imprisonment of up to six years, or both, for each offence.

“The Pahang JKN takes the issue of illegal clinic operations and unlicensed dental practices very seriously, as these pose significant risks to public health and safety.

“The public is urged to exercise caution and avoid being easily swayed by various advertisements or testimonials found online,” he said. — Bernama