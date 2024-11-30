KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The water overflow at Muda Dam in Sik, Kedah has not reached a critical level and does not require emergency action or a formal declaration, according to Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Berita Harian reported the Kedah menteri besar as saying that the overflow was a natural occurrence as the dam’s water level had exceeded its maximum capacity.

Sanusi dismissed claims that the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) had intentionally released water, describing the overflow as a result of the dam’s water retention.

“I just received a briefing from the engineer responsible for the dam’s safety. The current water level is 101.8 metres,” he was quoted as saying by the national daily.

“There is no need for emergency measures, and the claim that Mada released the water is false. The overflow is simply a natural outcome, with the current level being four feet (1.21 metres) above the spillway.”

According to the report, he also noted that the water level was trending downward, from 337 feet (102.7 metres) to 334 feet (101.8 metres), and assured the public that the situation would continue to improve.

Sanusi further stated that if the overflow level exceeds 3.04 metres, Mada would inform the District Officer, who would take appropriate action in line with the National Disaster Management Agency’s (Nadma) guidelines.

He urged the public not to create unnecessary panic by posting pictures or videos, stressing that there had been no water release.

“Mada will monitor the situation around the clock, and there is no need for excessive speculation,” he added.