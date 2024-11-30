KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A one-year-old child drowned yesterday morning after falling into floodwaters inside the family’s home in Tumpat, as Kelantan battles its worst flooding in recorded history.

The child is the third victim of devastating floods that have struck Kelantan since Monday.

The earlier fatalities occurred separately in Pasir Puteh, Machang, and Tumpat, involving two men aged 33 and 64.

According to Buletin TV3, Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the mother realised the child was missing upon waking up.

The family had been sheltering on the upper floor of their two-storey house when the tragedy occurred.

“She later found the baby drowned on the lower floor of their home,” he said, urging families to relocate to temporary relief centres (PPS) to avoid such incidents.

“Parental negligence has led to this tragedy,” he added.

As of now, the catastrophic floods have displaced over 87,000 people across the state.

According to Mohd Yusoff, 287 PPS have been set up, with evacuations beginning last Monday.

“This is only the first wave of the floods, and it’s already this severe. In my view, this is the worst flooding we’ve experienced,” he said, as reported by Sinar Harian, during a press conference at Repek Police Station in the Pasir Mas district today.