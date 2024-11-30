KOTA BARU, Nov 30 — The flood situation in Kelantan, which has worsened, with nearly 100,000 victims, has attracted the attention of social media influencers and local entrepreneurs, including Khairul Aming Kamarulzaman, better known as Khairul Aming, who have stepped forward to assist those affected.

In an Instagram post, Khairul Aming shared that, upon arriving in Kelantan yesterday, he was able to mobilise aid for 2,000 flood victims in Pasir Mas within just two hours.

“Thank you to all the volunteers who came to donate essential items. We are distributing supplies to two schools, including rice, clothing, medicine, sanitary napkins, cat food, blankets, and other necessities,” he wrote.

“Today, we will expand our efforts. The KA (Khairul Aming) factory will deliver thousands of retorted daging dendeng, and we will also send a large truck filled with rice and other essential items. Volunteers are welcome to join and contribute their energy,” he added.

The post quickly went viral on social media, receiving praise from netizens for the local entrepreneur’s efforts. It garnered over 80,000 likes on Instagram and reached a total of one million views.

Social media users have lauded the efforts, with many offering their support, by volunteering to help the influencer pack food supplies for flood victims.

Meanwhile, a post from the ‘Senok Perut’ Facebook account highlighted the support from several founders of popular food businesses and local Kelantanese products, who have also stepped forward to assist the flood victims throughout the state.

Among those offering aid were Kak Siti, the entrepreneur behind Colek Bini Restaurant; Shervin Fahri, the owner of The Ve Cafe Bachok; Sudin Kubis, the owner of Nasik Berlauk Malam; Siti Nurul Atina, founder of Tina Beauty Coffee; and El Azman, founder of Elrah.

According to the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) Info Bencana portal, as of 4pm today, 288 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been opened across the state, providing shelter to 91,548 victims.

As of now, rain continues to pour across the state, with cloudy conditions expected to persist throughout the day. — Bernama