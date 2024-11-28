GEORGE TOWN, Nov 28 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today told Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammed Sanusi Md Nor to prove his claim that Penang belongs to Kedah in a court of law.

The Padang Kota assemblyman told the state legislative assembly today that Sanusi had again repeated his claims in the Kedah legislative assembly that Penang belongs to Kedah and that Kedah can ‘take back’ Penang.

“If he wants to officially make this claim, he can bring it up in court instead of repeating this outside of the courtroom,” Chow said.

He also pointed out that under the Federal Constitution, Penang is a sovereign entity.

He said the Kedah Menteri Besar should respect Penang as a sovereign entity that is guaranteed under the Federal Constitution.

“He should not repeat such words that Kedah wants to take back Penang which contained elements of incitement and disrespect for Penang’s sovereignty,” he said.

“I hope those in this state legislative assembly, the assemblymen, heads of departments, and the Opposition, side with our state, Penang, on this matter, or with their party,” he added.

This is not the first time Sanusi has made such claims as he had mentioned this numerous times over the years along with demands that Penang pay higher compensation to Kedah for the lease of the island and Seberang Perai.

Penang currently pays an annual honorarium of RM10 million to Kedah and Muhammed Sanusi had demanded RM100 million.

He had also repeatedly demanded that Penang pay Kedah for extracting water from the Muda River that flowed from Kedah down to Seberang Perai.

In July this year, Sanusi reportedly said a research team formed to study the historical status of Kedah and Penang will conclude its findings next month.

He claimed the findings would be based on more than 20,000 historical archives and agreements dating as far back as 1821.

He said the state will take its next course of action based on the findings of the research especially on Penang’s status as a leased state during the British colonial administration.