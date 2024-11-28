KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Billionaire tycoon Ananda Krishnan, known for his vast business empire spanning telecommunications, oil and gas, and media, passed away peacefully today at the age of 86, according to a statement from his private vehicle, Usaha Tegas Sdn Bhd.

"The family has requested privacy to mourn his passing.

“Ananda made significant contributions to nation-building and the corporate world. His philanthropic initiatives have touched many lives,” Usaha Tegas said in the statement.

Ranked Malaysia’s sixth-richest man by Forbes with a net worth of US$5.1 billion (RM22.66 billion), Ananda amassed most of his fortune during the 1980s and 1990s.

His holdings included Maxis Bhd, Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, and oilfield services firm Bumi Armada Bhd.

Despite his success, Ananda largely shied away from the media spotlight, living a private life divided between Malaysia and France, where he resided with his wife.

Media reports noted that his only son is a Buddhist monk in Thailand, while his two daughters were not involved in his businesses.

