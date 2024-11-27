GEORGE TOWN, Nov 27 — A future drive to Teluk Bahang will offer stunning views of the sea below the elevated North Coastal Paired Road, according to state exco Zairil Khir Johari.

The planned highway, which will connect Tanjung Bungah to Teluk Bahang, has been realigned to extend over the sea in certain sections, he said.

Zairil, who is the chairman of the transport, infrastructure and digital committee, explained that the realignment was made to avoid dense residential areas.

“The new alignment will bypass the residential areas of Leader Garden, Mar Vista, and Beverly Hills, as these are mature, built-up housing areas. The previous alignment was not safe for construction,” he told reporters outside the state legislative assembly today.

He added that the proposed elevated coastal highway, which would run above the sea, is set to be the first of its kind in Malaysia and possibly Southeast Asia.

“Of course, this is still subject to approval by the state exco,” he said.

Zairil revealed that the state economic planning division is currently finalising the paperwork to present the new alignment for approval.

“We hope to table it and secure approval in the next two months or so,” he added.

Once approval is obtained, the next steps will involve factoring in costs and acquiring the necessary land.

Zairil confirmed that no residential homes will be acquired for the paired road.

“Only vacant private lands, some forest reserves, and agricultural lands will be acquired,” he said.

He also mentioned that construction could begin as early as next year, depending on the approval process, funding, and land acquisition.

The paired road is part of Package One of the three major roads and undersea tunnel project by Consortium Zenith.

Package Two, which links Ayer Itam to the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, is currently under construction.

According to details on the Penang Infrastructure Corporation website, the original alignment for Package One consists of 6.8km of at-grade road and 2.8km of elevated road.

The alignment cuts through several housing areas, with interchanges at Jalan Sungai Emas, Persiaran Sungai Emas, Jalan Sungai 1, Chin Farm Signalised Junction, and Jalan Teluk Bahang.

Once completed, the paired road will provide an alternative route between Tanjung Bungah and Teluk Bahang, shortening the commute to just seven minutes.