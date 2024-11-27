JOHOR BARU, Nov 27 – Johor police successfully rescued a 15-year-old girl in less than 24 hours after she was abducted by a man in Singapore and brought to Kuantan, Pahang, yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said authorities acted quickly after receiving a report from the victim’s 48-year-old father, who believed his daughter had been abducted by an unknown individual.

He explained that the father, a Chinese national residing in Johor, filed the report after discovering that his daughter had not attended her secondary school in Singapore.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim had been transported into Malaysia from Singapore via the Woodlands entry point yesterday,” Kumar said in a statement issued today.

“Through intelligence gathered by the state’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), a team was deployed to conduct a raid and successfully rescued the victim in Kuantan, Pahang.”

It is understood that the victim endured a 370-kilometer journey that took more than five hours from Johor Baru to Kuantan.

Based on information, Kumar stated that CID operatives were able to track down the victim and her abductor at an undisclosed location in Kuantan.

The police also arrested a 22-year-old man, a Chinese national, at the location where the victim was found.

“Various items were seized from the location for further investigation,” Kumar added.

“Among the items were mobile phones, clothing, and other equipment believed to have been used in the alleged abduction.”

The victim was later sent to a hospital for a medical examination.

Kumar confirmed that the suspect is currently in police custody and has been remanded for seven days, until December 2.

“Police are conducting investigations under Section 12(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792) for physical assault on a child, Section 48(2) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) for unlawfully concealing a child without permission, and Section 361 of the Penal Code (Act 574) for kidnapping a child from lawful custody,” he said.

“Investigators are still determining the motive behind the abduction as part of a full investigation.”

Kumar also thanked the public for their assistance, which led to the successful rescue of the victim.

However, he advised the public to refrain from speculation or making comments that could disrupt the ongoing investigation.