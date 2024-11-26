KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 –– A 50kg reticulated python was captured by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) in Kampung Baru Star in Kelantan yesterday.

Gua Musang District Civil Defence officer, Mohd Hanafi Mohd Bokri, said the four-metre-long snake was successfully caught by three APM personnel, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

He said his team received a report about the incident around 8pm and immediately rushed to the location.

“Three APM personnel took 30 minutes to capture the snake, which was near a residential area in Kampung Baru Star.

“The operation was challenging as the animal was aggressive, likely due to hunger. Thankfully, the operation was completed by 9pm,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Hanafi added that the python would be handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action.

He urged residents living near forests or bushy areas to be cautious, especially during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, Kampung Star resident Nur Anis Haitikah, 22, said the python was found just 100 metres from her house.

“This is the first time I’ve seen such a large python near my home, and I was shocked by its size.

“Thank you to the APM personnel for acting quickly to capture this wild animal. We were worried it might enter our homes and cause harm,” she said.