KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Sharp-eyed Malaysians observed something rather amusing on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Instagram posts for his official visit to South Korea.

Instagram has a feature that allows even posts with still images to feature music and Anwar’s posts were tagged with songs that would be familiar to regular K-pop listeners.

On X (formerly known as twitter), user @hourlymalaytwt posted a series of screenshots of Anwar’s Instagram posts captioned: “THE SONG CHOICE?”

The screenshot showed the song chosen was Girl Generation’s popular hit 2009 hit Gee.

Other songs used on Anwar’s account include BTS’ Dynamite, Zico’s Any song and hilariously, Super Junior’s Sorry Sorry.

Malaysians were generally amused seeing the posts with comments including, “I didn’t know Anwar was chill like that,” and “hahahahaa next 10 years guna TWICE ni.”

Kemain list list lagu posting pmx eh haha. pic.twitter.com/fCQUNiqOfR — Adzim (@adzimme_) November 25, 2024

Anwar is currently on an official visit to South Korea from November 24 to 26, having met with South Korean President Yoon Sook Yeol to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.