JERTIH, Nov 26 — A man was found dead in a car at Kampung Tembila, near Kampung Raja, this afternoon.

Besut Fire and Rescue Station chief Muhammad Azrul Izzham Zulkifli said the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was discovered in a Mercedes E200, with its engine off.

“We received an emergency call at 2.15 pm, and dispatched nine personnel to the scene,” he said, adding that initially the station was informed that someone was trapped in the vehicle.

He said preliminary observations revealed that the victim’s body had begun to decompose.

“The car was on a sandy road, in a remote area,” said Muhammad Azrul Izzham.

Meanwhile, acting Besut District police chief DSP Md Sani Md Saleh confirmed the incident, when contacted, saying that investigations are ongoing. — Bernama