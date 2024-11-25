JOHOR BARU, Nov 25 — A 34-year-old religious teacher claimed trial in the Sessions Court here after he was charged with seven counts of rape and physical sexual assault of a disabled student.

The accused, Mohd Zulkurnain Mohd Zain, pleaded not guilty to the charges that allegedly took place at a school store here between December 2023 and August this year after it was read out to him before Judge Siti Noraida Sulaiman.

Mohd Zulkurnain was accused of committing the offences between 3.30pm and 4.30pm against the 15-year-old victim, who was 14 years old at the time.

For the offence of rape, the accused was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and whipping, if convicted.

He was also charged under Section 14(b) and Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for committing physical sexual assault on the victim, which carries a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and can also be punished with whipping.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Farah Wahida Shahudin prosecuted, while Mohd Zulkurnain was represented by lawyer Iskandar Shah Ibrahim.

Earlier, Nur Farah requested for the court to impose bail amount of RM60,000 with one surety for all seven charges, in addition to the condition that he must report to the nearest police station once a month and surrender his international passport to the court.

However, the accused’s counsel requested that the court to reduce the proposed bail amount to RM30,000.

“The accused is a civil servant who earns a RM3,000 a month, while his wife only earns RM1,800 a month, and he also suffers from appendicitis,” said Iskandar for the accused.

Siti Noraida then ordered for the accused to be bailed at RM35,000 with one surety, on the condition that he must report to the nearest police station once a month and surrender his international passport to the court.

The case will be mentioned again on December 30 for submission of documents.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

** If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).