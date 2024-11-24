MELAKA — Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong has been appointed Melaka DAP chairman for the 2024-2027 term.

Kesidang assemblyman Allex Seah Shoo Chin, who was appointed state DAP secretary for the same term, said that the 15 state committee members who won unopposed met this afternoon to decide the various positions.

Former Gadek assemblyman G Saminathan retained his position as state DAP deputy chairman, he added.

“Banda Hilir assemblyman Leng Chau Yen and S Chandru meanwhile were appointed vice-presidents,” he said when contacted today.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke had previously been reported as saying that the Melaka DAP had decided to retain its party leadership without contest for the second time since 2021.

It was the result of consensus between party members, who agreed to nominate 15 names for the state committee, resulting in no contests, he added. — Bernama